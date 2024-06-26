NBA Rumors: 6 Headline-worthy storylines to monitor on night 1 of the 2024 NBA Draft
Will Bronny James be selected in the first round?
After much speculation, Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, decided to remain in the 2024 NBA Draft. How it will end up paying off remains to be one of the bigger storylines heading into the NBA Draft. While there are many who will consider Bronny to be one of the big names to watch heading into night two, I do believe we should be on standby for the potential of him being taken in the first round. On paper, he's not a prospect that should be taken in the first round. However, there's a chance a team like the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, or Phoenix Suns, who have all been linked to him in recent weeks, could take a big swing by making Bronny their selection in the first round.
Bronny deserves a shot to prove himself in the NBA. He may not deserve to be a first-round selection but we have to be honest with the fact that it's going to be a real possibility.
And that's certainly one of the storylines that I'm going to be keeping a close eye on, beginning when the Lakers go on the clock at No. 17. It would come as a huge surprise if he was taken at that spot, but we've seen stranger things happen in the NBA.