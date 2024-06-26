NBA Rumors: 6 Headline-worthy storylines to monitor on night 1 of the 2024 NBA Draft
How aggressive will the San Antonio Spurs be with their two top 10 picks?
Heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs are a team that carries great flexibility as they have two picks in the top 8. As a team that will be looking to expedite a build around Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs could be open for business on NBA Draft night. If they wanted the Spurs could move one, if not both, of their top 10 picks for a player that could help San Antonio take a huge step forward this upcoming season. In recent weeks, the Spurs have been linked to a few veterans, most notably Trae Young.
This is not to say that the Spurs are going to make a move for Young or any other veteran player for that matter, but it's something that could be on the table for San Antonio heading into the NBA Draft if they want to explore that path.
As the draft quickly approaches, one of the big headling questions revolves around how aggressive the Spurs will be in their pursuits of surrounding Wemby with an improved supporting cast. Considering the Spurs are one of the most tight-lipped franchises in the league, it should be interesting to see how they operate.