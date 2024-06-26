NBA Rumors: 6 Headline-worthy storylines to monitor on night 1 of the 2024 NBA Draft
Will any of the rumored stars on the trade block get traded?
One of the final bigger storylines to follow heading into night one of the NBA Draft revolves around whether any of the rumored stars on the trade block ever get moved. We're talking about the likes of Zach LaVine, Jerami Grant, Brook Lopez, Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Bruce Brown, Paul George, Brandon Ingram, and perhaps others. At this point, it wouldn't be surprising if any of those names were traded but at the same time, there's a chance none of them get moved. But it will be a lingering storyline to keep an eye on.
Of all those names, I do believe LaVine and Brown have the best chance of being traded on night one of the NBA Draft. The others could end up being moved at some point this offseason but there's probably a better chance they get traded later this summer (especially after the free agency shoes drop).
Either way, night one of the NBA Draft could offer plenty of intrigue. And there are certainly many storylines that could end up fueling the next days.