NBA Rumors: 6 Headlining free agents that are locks to switch teams this summer
Looking ahead to the NBA offseason, we predict six headlining free agents that are near locks to switch teams in free agency.
There are roughly 15 regular season games remaining before the end of the season and the start of the 2024 NBA Playoffs is right around the corner. But not every team in the league is anxiously awaiting the start of the postseason. One-third of the league won't be included in the NBA's postseason and it's safe to say they could already be getting an early start on the offseason.
Looking ahead to what could take place during the NBA's free agency period, we predict six headlinging free agents that are "near locks" to switch teams during the summer.
6 NBA free agents that are near locks to leave their incumbent teams this summer
Kelly Oubre Jr., Philadelphia 76ers
For as good as Kelly Oubre Jr. has been in stretches this season for the Philadelphia 76ers, I find it hard to believe that he's going to be back with the team next season. In an ideal scenario, the Sixers are going to land another All-Star and a high-level difference-maker (via free agency or trade) to surround Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey with. That's going to leave little to no money left for Oubre, who likely deserves a quality long-term deal this summer.
Even in a striking-out scenario, Buddy Hield is going to be of higher priority for the team over Oubre. In the end, Oubre and the Sixers benefited from each other this season but that's where it likely ends for both sides. Oubre likely moves on and is rewarded for his stellar season on a playoff team.