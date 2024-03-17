NBA Rumors: 6 Headlining free agents that are locks to switch teams this summer
Looking ahead to the NBA offseason, we predict six headlining free agents that are near locks to switch teams in free agency.
Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers
In what has become a big bounce-back season for Tobias Harris, the 31-year-old wing should be in line to score perhaps one more big contract before the backend of his career begins. Averaging 17 points, six rebounds, and three assists per game on 49 percent shooting from the field and 34 percent shooting from 3-point range, Harris is likely going to garner significant interest on the free-agent market.
Once again, with the Philadelphia 76ers focusing on bigger whales this offseason, there's a very real chance that Harris ends up signing elsewhere in free agency. Even though Harris has been a valuable part of the Sixers' success in recent years, it may be time for both sides to move on this summer. Especially if Harris ends up seeking a long-term deal.
If nothing tangible materializes for Harris, I suppose the Sixers re-signing him on a short-term deal isn't out of the realm of possibility. However, I don't believe there's a good chance of that perfect storm coming to fruition.