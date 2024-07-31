NBA Rumors: 6 Realistic, yet aggressive, predictions for the dog days of offseason
Atlanta Hawks will remove Trae Young from the trade block (if that hasn't already happened)
At the start of the NBA offseason, it was believed that the Atlanta Hawks were open to trading both Dejounte Murray and Trae Young. At least for now, the Hawks have only moved on from Murray in a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. While it's not a certainty, there's a sense that the Hawks would still be open to trading Young if the right deal came around. However, as we inch closer and closer to the start of training camp, I predict that we're going to get to a point where the Hawks are going to make it clear Young is no longer on the block.
I'm not sure if it's going to be a long-term decision by the team but it makes little sense to carry this "distraction" into the season. Instead, I believe there's a chance the Hawks could use this offseason as an opportunity to kick-start a retooling on the fly. With Zaccharie Risacher in the fold as the No. 1 overall pick from the 2024 NBA Draft, the Hawks could take a wait-and-see approach on pressing the full-on rebuild button.
Young will play this season in Atlanta. At this point, I'd be extremely shocked if he didn't.