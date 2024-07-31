NBA Rumors: 6 Realistic, yet aggressive, predictions for the dog days of offseason
New Orleans Pelicans don't trade Brandon Ingram
All summer long, the one consistent that we heard in the NBA Trade Rumor mill revolved around the New Orleans Pelicans being open to the idea of trading Brandon Ingram. And even though it hasn't happened yet, there's still an overwhelming belief that he will start next season on a new team. But, as the great Lee Corso would say, "Not so fast, my friend." I predict that the Pelicans will not trade Ingram by the start of next season. When push comes to shove, I believe the Pelicans are either going to try to meet in the middle on an Ingram extension or wait until the start of the season to reset his trade market.
This could be a bold move but it also wouldn't be a terrible move for the Pelicans to see what this team looks like after the move for Dejounte Murray. This prediction makes even more sense considering how quiet the Ingram trade market has been of late.
As we inch closer and closer to the start of the season, it's certainly one of the bigger storylines to keep an eye on.