NBA Rumors: 6 Realistic, yet aggressive, predictions for the dog days of offseason
Toronto Raptors trade Bruce Brown
In what will be a final prediction, I believe a move that shouldn't taken place at the start of the NBA offseason will finally come to full fruition before the start of the 2024-25 season. I predict the Toronto Raptors will trade Bruce Brown. Considering that Brown doesn't fit their current build and the fact that he's in the final year of his contract, his trade value only gets worse and worse with every passing day. It only makes sense for the Raptors to trade him and sooner rather than later. Ultimately, because of that, that's why I believe he will be moved.
Any contender that needs help in the backcourt should look in the direction of Brown. He has championship experience and at 27 years old, he could be viewed as much more than a one-year rental for a contender.
It was shocking that the Raptors didn't trade him at the NBA Draft and I will be even more surprised if he's still on the roster by the time the start of the season rolls around. Expect Brown to be traded soon.