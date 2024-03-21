NBA Rumors: 6 Teams that should rethink their futures if they flop in the Playoffs
There are a few teams that should rethink their futures if they end up flopping in the NBA Playoffs.
NBA Rumors: Six teams that should rethink their futures and retool their rosters if they end up flopping in the NBA Playoffs.
The start of the 2024 NBA Playoffs is just around the corner and there will be plenty at stake for many teams across the league, not just the title favorites. As we inch closer and closer, we take an in-depth look at six teams that should seriously rethink their futures and retool their roster if they end up having a disappointing showing in the NBA Playoffs.
Dallas Mavericks
Looking at the landscape of the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks could have a difficult time selling their immediate future with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic if they don't make much noise in the NBA Playoffs this season. Even though Luka and Kyrie are one of the best offensive duos in the NBA, it's hard to see how this front office can surround their dynamic duo with enough of a supporting cast in a way that would make this team a championship contender if they're not even somewhat close this season.
Short of that happening, if the Mavs do have another disappointing end to the season, this front office would have to at least consider retooling their roster this offseason.
As long as the Mavs have Doncic on the roster, they're always going to have a shot to build a championship contender on the fly. The big question that needs to be answered this season is whether or not Kyrie can be part of that championship core in the future. If they were to falter early on in the postseason, the answer to that question may end up being no.