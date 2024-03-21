NBA Rumors: 6 Teams that should rethink their futures if they flop in the Playoffs
There are a few teams that should rethink their futures if they end up flopping in the NBA Playoffs.
Milwaukee Bucks
When the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Damian Lillard, the belief was that this team was going to have an even better chance to win another NBA title in the Giannis Antetokounmpo window. However, there's no guarantee this team is any better than they were last season. And if that ends up being the case, the Bucks could be back to the drawing board this offseason. Especially considering that many of their core championship pieces around Giannis are quickly aging.
If the Bucks do lose in the first or second round (anything short of a conference finals appearance would be considered a disappointment) of the NBA Playoffs, it's a pretty safe bet to say that there will be some roster changes during the offseason. For as much talent as the Bucks have, they can't lose early in the playoffs. The Bucks went all-in this past offseason to maximize Giannis' championship window. If they have nothing to show for it when it matters most, heads will roll in Milwaukee.
Whether they're willing to believe it or not, there is a lot at stake for the Bucks as they begin their postseason run.