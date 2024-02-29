NBA Rumors: 6 Teams that seriously need to rebuild their roster this summer
There are a few NBA teams that seriously need to explore rebuilding their roster during the offseason.
Houston Rockets
During last year's offseason, the Houston Rockets made some big moves in an attempt to skip a few steps in their current build. Ultimately, the goal was to qualify for the postseason during the 2023-24 NBA season. Short of a miraculous closing to the season, that's unlikely to happen. Because of that, it's safe to say that the signings of Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet look like duds. And it's hard to imagine that changing next season.
Because of their miscalculation last offseason, I believe the Rockets should strongly consider taking a couple of steps back and starting a new rebuild around Alperen Sengun. Jalen Green's future with the team is very much a question mark and aside from Sengun, the Rockets don't have much to hang their hats on.
If the Rockets seriously want to build a strong foundation around Sengun, it's probably in the best interest of the team to hit the reset button. It's not something that the fans want to hear but the Rockets are stuck and they must pay for the mistakes that they committed last offseason.