NBA Rumors: 6 Teams that seriously need to rebuild their roster this summer
There are a few NBA teams that seriously need to explore rebuilding their roster during the offseason.
Memphis Grizzlies
The first three teams on this list may not come as a big surprise. However, this could be the first one for many. But I'd argue that the Memphis Grizzlies need to seriously think about rebuilding around Ja Morant heading into the offseason. Even before the lost season, the Grizzlies were already trending downward over the previous two seasons. I'm not calling on the Grizzlies to trade Morant, I'm calling them to rebuild around him.
The supporting duo of Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. isn't enough to help Morant and the Grizzlies compete in the Western Conference. In fact, the Grizzlies have only won one playoff series in three years of making the playoffs with this core. And even that playoff series wasn't all that impressive as it came against a very young Minnesota Timberwolves team.
If the Grizzlies want to get to a point where they're considered a serious contender in the West, rebuilding around Morant should be a priority this offseason. Running back the same team next year would be a massive mistake for the Grizzlies.