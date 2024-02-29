NBA Rumors: 6 Teams that seriously need to rebuild their roster this summer
There are a few NBA teams that seriously need to explore rebuilding their roster during the offseason.
Brooklyn Nets
There's an argument to be made that the Brooklyn Nets are already somewhat in rebuilding mode but I'd advise the team to completely lean into it this summer. That's because I'm not entirely sold on the idea of Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson being a foundation that a team can begin to build around. If I was leading the front office in Brooklyn, I'd completely tear this build down and get every last asset I could before starting to lay another foundation.
For as good as Bridges is, I don't believe he's a player you start a build around and shut down all trade offers for. Bridges is going to be 28 years old at the start of next season. At this point in his career, he is what he is. And what he's not is a superstar player that can be a No. 1 option. With no other star player on the roster, the Nets are forcing him into such a position.
Heading into the offseason, the Nets need to realize that unless a superstar player is on the way, which is hard to envision, this is a team that is trying to build on a flawed foundation. And that will only result in future heartbreak.