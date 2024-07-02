NBA Rumors: 6 Teams that completely mishandled the start of the offseason
Denver Nuggets
Notable moves: Losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
I understand it's not fair to blame the Denver Nuggets for losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope considering they're in a difficult position due to the tax. The new CBA is meant to make it difficult for "super teams" to exist. However, with the rumored plans in how the Nuggets could look to "replace" KCP, I'm concerned that they could end up taking a sizable step back heading into next season. There are whispers that the Nuggets could be looking to trade for Russell Westbrook in an attempt to replace the depth lot with KCP signing with the Orlando Magic in free agency. That could end up being a mistake.
The Nuggets don't have much flexibility but losing KCP is a loss that could end up hurting more than many realize. We still have to give Denver's front office the benefit of the doubt but if this team does leave this offseason by adding Russ to replace KCP, that's not ideal.
Denver is still likely going to be a strong threat in the Western Conference this season, but we could be seeing the beginning of the end of their championship window.