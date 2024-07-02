NBA Rumors: 6 Teams that completely mishandled the start of the offseason
LA Clippers
Notable moves: Losing Paul George; signing DJJ; re-signing James Harden
The LA Clippers have been all over the place to begin the NBA offseason. And yet, I don't truly love any of their moves after their decision to let Paul George sign with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. Since then, the Clippers have decided to re-sign James Harden to a rich two-year deal, signed Derrick Jones Jr. away from the Dallas Mavericks, brought back Kevin Porter Jr. into the NBA, and inked Nicolas Batum. I understand the Clippers want to remain competitive after losing PG, but there are a lot of "meh" moves so far for LA.
And I'm afraid this is a team that is making moves just for the sake of making moves. I don't understand the plan for the Clippers moving forward and could be acting as if everything is all good even after losing PG. Quite frankly, that may not be the case.
The Clippers have been reeling since losing PG and this is a team that is about to take a big step back in the Western Conference this upcoming season.