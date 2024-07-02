NBA Rumors: 6 Teams that completely mishandled the start of the offseason
Miami Heat
Notable moves: Signing Kevin Love; likely to lose Caleb Martin
The Miami Heat doesn't have much flexibility at the moment and that has been clearly evident with their lack of activity so far this offseason. They selected Kel'el Ware with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft but there's no guarantee he'll be ready to contribute at the start of this season. Aside from that, the Heat is on pace to lose Caleb Martin in free agency and possibly Haywood Highsmith, depending on how their markets develop during phase 2 of the offseason. However, it would be shocking if both returned. At best, there's a small chance that Highsmith re-signs with the Heat.
But that's probably the offseason for the Heat. No Donovan Mitchell. Not Dejounte Murray. No Trae Young. At least it doesn't appear that way. Even if Miami wanted to make a move for an All-Star talent, I'm not sure if they have the assets to outbid any other team in the league.
Thinking about it, it's not even the Heat's inactivity that has been most disappointing. It's the fact that they refuse to admit that they're stuck. The Heat's championship window is closed and it seems like everyone knows it except the stubborn front office that continues to live off the accomplishments of the past.