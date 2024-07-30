NBA Rumors: 7 Universally praised offseason moves that could be huge mistakes
Boston Celtics extending Derrick White
During the offseason, the Boston Celtics didn't make a ton of changes to their roster. Instead, the defending champions spent most of the summer locking up their foundational core. One of the bigger moves the Celtics made involved signing Derrick White to a four-year, $125 million contract extension. This deal will keep White in Boston for the foreseeable future, but I can't help but wonder if this deal could end up looking like a big mistake in a couple of seasons.
White is a good player but will be making an average of $30 million per season each of the next few years. Even though he's coming off a career year, if he does regress by any means, he's going to be considered one of the most overpaid players in the league. I understand the Celtics had to do what they could to keep their core together, but I can't imagine this is a deal that ends up aging well.
The Celtics are clearly all-in on the idea of winning as many championships as they can in the next 2-4 years. Signing White to an extension was part of that plan. In the long run, though, it could end up biting the Celtics in the butt.