NBA Rumors: 7 Universally praised offseason moves that could be huge mistakes
The LA Clippers retooling around Kawhi Leonard and James Harden
The LA Clippers played a high-stakes game of chicken with Paul George this offseason and lost. Credit to them, instead of sitting on their hands all summer long, the Clippers decided to retool around Kawhi Leonard and James Harden in an attempt to reemerge next season as a competitive team in the Western Conference. Despite their efforts, I'm not sure the Clippers have done enough this summer to factor much next season - even more so considering it's impossible to expect Kawhi and Harden to remain healthy all year long.
But even that aside, it's safe to say that the Clippers don't have enough talent to compete next season. Because of that, there's a chance that the Clippers' decision to retool around Kawhi and Harden instead of using this opportunity to spark a rebuild could end up being a big mistake by the team.
With the short-sighted moves that the Clippers made this summer, they've only delayed the inevitable. A rebuild is on the horizon for the Clippers and, quite frankly, it probably should've started this summer.