NBA Rumors: 7 Universally praised offseason moves that could be huge mistakes
Klay Thompson signing with the Dallas Mavericks
It's natural to look at the Klay Thompson signing for the Dallas Mavericks as a major win for the team. It was clear after losing in the NBA Finals that the Mavs needed another supporting star to take some of the offensive pressure off of the shoulders of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. That's exactly what Thompson is going to be able to do for Dallas. Even though he's no longer considered to be in his prime, Thompson should still be viewed as an effective third option for a team. That said, that doesn't mean that this deal comes without its risks.
After making this big move for Thompson, the Mavs are going to be left with little flexibility moving forward. In other words, the team is unlikely to make another big move. If the signing of Thompson ends up flaming out, Dallas is stuck with this core for the foreseeable future.
Just like everyone else across the league, I'm hoping that the move for Thompson ends up paying off for the Mavs. However, in the event that it doesn't, this is a move that could be remembered as a big mistake.