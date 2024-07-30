NBA Rumors: 7 Universally praised offseason moves that could be huge mistakes
Oklahoma City Thunder signing Isaiah Hartenstein
As one of the most exciting up-and-coming teams in the Western Conference, there is much hype surrounding the Oklahoma City Thunder heading into the NBA offseason. And they certainly lived up to it by making two of the bigger moves. First, they traded for Alex Caruso and then they signed Isaiah Hartenstein to a large free-agency deal. However, because of the uncertainty that revolves around his fit alongside Chet Holmgren, I can't help but wonder if this move could end up remembered as a big mistake.
For as good as Hartenstein was for the New York Knicks last season, there's no guarantee he'll be able to have the same impact with the Thunder.
Sure, the signing of Hartenstein is going to give the Thunder plenty of options. However, there is a ton of risk with this addition too. If Hartenstein can't play alongside Holmgren, I'm not sure where that leaves both Harternstein and the Thunder. If OKC can't figure the fit out, it wouldn't be insane to suggest that the Thunder may have made a big mistake with this signing.