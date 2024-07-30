NBA Rumors: 7 Universally praised offseason moves that could be huge mistakes
New York Knicks trading for Mikal Bridges
In a vacuum and on NBA 2K, there's no question that the New York Knicks trading for Mikal Bridges is going to be remembered as one of the best moves of the NBA offseason. However, I can't help but wonder if the lack of depth, particularly in the frontcourt, will eventually catch up with the Knicks. Heading into the season, the Knicks will be one frontcourt injury away from near disaster. On paper, the move for Bridges should help the Knicks close the gap between them and the Boston Celtics atop the Eastern Conference.
However, at the same time, this move has effectively limited the flexibility the team is going to have entering the season to improve the roster. If the Knicks still can't compete with the Celtics in the East after making this deal, there will be discussion about whether this move was a failure.
In theory, the Knicks should have enough to compete for a title in the East. However, until we see them on the floor together, there's still an outside chance that this short-sighted move could end up being one of the bigger mistakes of the summer.