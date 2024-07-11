NBA Rumors: 8 free-agency steals that may be inked for the veteran minimum
Davis Bertans
Recently waived by the Charlotte Hornets, Davis Bertans is a name that has been added late to the NBA's free agency field. During a late-season run with the Hornets, Bertans began to show signs of production after a rough stretch of his career after falling out of grace with the Washington Wizards. In 28 games to end the season in Charlotte, Bertans averaged nine points on 38 percent shooting from 3-point range while averaging a consistent 20 minutes per game. At this point in his career, the hope is that Bertans can carry over that level of production into the 2024-25 NBA season. Finding the right role could be the key to that.
Considering how the last few years of his career have gone, it'd be surprising if Bertans didn't sign for the veteran's minimum. As he is in line to embrace a smaller role, Bertans could emerge as a valuable 3-point shooting threat in the frontcourt for any team looking for some versatility off the bench.
Already garnering some interest, Bertans could be a sneaky late-free agency addition for any playoff contender.