NBA Rumors: 8 free-agency steals that may be inked for the veteran minimum
Robert Covington
Another player that has struggled to find his footing over the last few years of his career, Robert Covington has emerged as an overlooked 3-and-D player across the league. However, still at just 33 years old, there's reason to believe that he could emerge as a valuable depth player for a contender. How he is still available at this point in free agency escapes me. Nevertheless, that means he could emerge as a real steal for a team looking for wing help. As a career 36 percent shooting from 3-point range and still a plus-defender, there is a role for Covington to play on nearly any team.
As Covington continues to look for the right situation for himself at this point in his career, there's likely going to be a bevy of teams open to the idea of signing him. And there's reason to believe that he could still have a strong year or two left in him.
If a team has a need for a 3-and-D contributor with experience, Covington could be viewed as an appealing candidate.