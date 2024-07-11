NBA Rumors: 8 free-agency steals that may be inked for the veteran minimum
Dennis Smith Jr.
As a former top 10 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Dennis Smith Jr. never quite lived up to his potential but he still could emerge as a worthy signing for a team late in free agency. A player that has made waves of late on the defensive end of the floor, DSJ could play a decent role for a team off the bench. He may not be a name at the top of any team's free agency board, even at this late stage, but he could be a better signing than many are willing to admit.
Any team looking for a backup guard with a defensive mindset should take a hard look at DSJ. Plus, still at just 26 years old, he could also have some untapped potential that could be even more appealing for a team with a strong developmental system. And if DSJ could be had for the veteran's minimum, I'm surprised there isn't more interest in him.
In 56 games played this past season for the Brooklyn Nets, DSJ averaged seven points, four assists, and three rebounds on 44 percent shooting from the field. At the minimum, he'd be the definition of a potential free-agency steal.