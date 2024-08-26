NBA Rumors: 8 Free agents who deserve to be signed before training camp
Evan Fournier
It's been a few years since Evan Fournier has played a huge role for a team in the NBA. However, still at just 31 years old, there's a chance he could play a supporting role for a team in the Association. The last time he played a consistent role for the team was during the 2021-22 NBA season with the New York Knicks in which he averaged 14 points per game on 39 percent shooting from 3-point range. Fournier does leave much to be desired on the defensive end of the floor but he has been a consistently good 3-point shooter over the course of his career.
Fournier has bounced around five different teams through the 12 years of his career in the NBA but at this point, I'm sure he'd welcome a long-term home. Because of his experience, you'd have to think there is one at least one team out there willing to take on the gamble of signing Fournier.
But at this point in his career, Fournier could be looking to find the right opportunity rather than signing with a team just for the sake of finding himself on a roster.