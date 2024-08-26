NBA Rumors: 8 Free agents who deserve to be signed before training camp
Markelle Fultz
After a difficult start to his career after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, Markelle Fultz has done his best to get his career back on track with the Orlando Magic. However, after a solid four years with the Magic, it doesn't appear as if he's going to be back with the team. Two years ago, Fultz enjoyed the best season of his career in which he averaged 14 points, six assists, and four rebounds per game on 51 percent shooting from the field. Even though he took a slight step back this past season, it's pretty strange that Fultz has not signed with a new team a month out from the start of free agency.
It's easy to forget that Fultz is still just 26 years old, but it does seem as if his injury history is making teams hesitant about signing him at the moment. But even with his injury history, it would be shocking if Fultz wasn't in the NBA this season. He deserves another shot and I do imagine he's going to get one.
The question is, will he find the right circumstance that will put him in the best situation to succeed as a player?