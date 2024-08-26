NBA Rumors: 8 Free agents who deserve to be signed before training camp
Davis Bertans
In the modern NBA, shooting has become not a luxury but a need - especially in the frontcourt. The big man has evolved in a way where every team needs a frontcourt player who can stretch the floor on any given night. For better or worse, that's exactly the type of player that Davis Bertans is. While he does struggle with NBA quickness and speed on the defensive end of the floor, Bertans has also been consistently a 40 percent 3-point shooter during the eight years he's spent in the Association.
If he can find himself in the right system, there's no question Bertans can make an impact on a team. Or, at the very least, play a role when it comes to stretching the floor as a big man with a consistent 3-point shot.
Nearly every team in the league is looking for depth in the frontcourt and Bertans could play such a role. Playing 28 games with Charlotte this past season, Bertans averaged nine points per game on 38 percent shooting from deep. You'd have to think that, at the very least, a training camp invite is coming for Bertans.