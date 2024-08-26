NBA Rumors: 8 Free agents who deserve to be signed before training camp
Doug McDermott
In the past year, Doug McDermott saw his role with the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers dwindle to the point where he had fallen out of both rotations. A month out from the start of NBA Training Camps, McDermott will be looking for his next shot to prove his worth. At 32 years old, it's not crazy to think that McDermott still has something to offer a team. Especially considering he's a career 41 percent 3-point shooter. Like many of the players on this list, in the right system, McDermott could still play a consistent role for a team.
In fact, he did so just two seasons ago with the San Antonio Spurs in which he played in 64 games while averaging 10 points on 41 percent shooting from deep in a little over 20 minutes per contest. For a team that may be looking for 3-point shooting on the wing, McDermott should emerge as a legitimate option.
Whether he'll get that chance remains to be seen. However, McDermott could still play the role of a 3-point specialist off the bench at this point in his career.