NBA Rumors: 8 Free agents who deserve to be signed before training camp
Landry Shamet
Landry Shamet is just 27 years old but has found trouble in identifying his next landing spot in the Association. It would still be a bit surprising if Shamet didn't eventually find himself on a team at some point before the start of NBA Training Camp. He's still technically in the prime of his career and if can find himself in the right role, he can still make a difference for a team in spurts. Shamet is coming off a season in which he appeared in just 46 games, averaging seven points on 34 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Despite his struggles this past season with the Washington Wizards, Shamet is a career 38 percent shooter from 3-point range. During his best season in the league, Shamet averaged 11 points on 45 percent shooting from deep. I'm not sure if he has another one of those seasons in him, but that threat should make him an intriguing option for a team looking for veteran backcourt depth.
I'd imagine Shamet is eventually going to get a shot with a new team. It's only a matter of time.