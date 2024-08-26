NBA Rumors: 8 Free agents who deserve to be signed before training camp
Lonnie Walker IV
At least in my opinion, one of the bigger mysteries in the NBA revolves around the free agency of Lonnie Walker IV. The lack of interest in the 25-year-old is odd. Generally, there would be plenty of names willing to take a flier on a player like Walker. However, for whatever the case is, Walker currently finds himself without a team with the start of NBA Training Camps quickly approaching. The question is, will that continue to be the case for Walker or will he be able to get a contract in the next four weeks.
That's difficult to answer considering we don't know what Walker is looking for in a contract or what teams are offering. But at this point, there's a very good chance Walker may have to end up playing for the minimum.
Even though he believes he's worth more than that and his play at times does point in that direction, it could be a tough pill for him to swallow. After all, Walker is coming off a season in which he averaged 10 points on 38 percent shooting from 3-point range this past year with the Brooklyn Nets.