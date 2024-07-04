NBA Rumors: 8 Trade targets Lakers could pivot to after missing out on free agents
Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards
As unlikely as it may seem for the Los Angeles Lakers and Kyle Kuzma to have a reunion at this point in their respective points in their careers, we can't completely consider it off the table considering he's on the trade block and the asking price (two first-round picks) is something that the team could easily meet. However, I don't know how the dynamic between Kuzma and Anthony Davis will be able to work together in Los Angeles. Talent tends to win out in the NBA but the Lakers may not be so willing to add another power forward considering their clear need in the backcourt.
But if there aren't many other options on the table for the Lakers, perhaps they'd be open to such a move. Heading into the start of next season, the Lakers need to add talent. So far this summer, they haven't been able to do so. At this point, with the market drying up, even though Kuzma isn't a great fit, he may have to be a move the Lakers consider.
If nothing else, Kuzma is a name to keep a close eye on as we head into the thick of the NBA offseason.