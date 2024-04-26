NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons to be healthy at start of training camp; will he still be on the Nets?
Ben Simmons may have only one year left to get his NBA career back on track.
NBA Rumors: The Brooklyn Nets are expecting Ben Simmons to be healthy at the start of the 2024-25 NBA training camp. Will he still be on the team?
In what has quickly become one of the strangest stories in the NBA, Ben Simmons continues to scramble to get his career back on track. For the past three seasons, Simmons has been decimated by injuries (both from a mental and physical perspective) and hasn't looked like the player he was at the start of his career. Considering he was on pace to be a superstar through the first few years with the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons has made a huge fall from grace.
Now with the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons' greatest fight is to simply get on the court. This past season, Simmons only appeared in 15 games because of injuries. Last season, he only managed to play in 42 games. He missed the entire 2022-23 NBA season. At this point, the goal for Simmons is to simply get healthy. Anything on top of that is gravy.
According to a recent report, the good news is that there's now a growing expectation that Simmons should be healthy to start the 2024-25 training camp. Of course, the question is, will he still be on the Nets at that time?
Could the Brooklyn Nets trade Ben Simmons?
Even though Simmons is still on the mend, the Nets could still theoretically trade him with that understanding. As he enters the final year of his contract with the Nets, Simmons could emerge as a hot trade candidate because of his expiring money. At the same time, this could be also viewed as Simmons' last chance to get his career back on track.
If Simmons can't prove that he can remain healthy and still be a positive contributor for a team this year, there's an argument to be made that he may never get another shot in the NBA. Mostly because of injuries, Simmons' bright future in the NBA has been robbed of him. It's hard to remember that he's still just 27 years old and should be in the prime of his career.
Instead, he's simply trying to get to a point where the narrative surrounding him isn't just about injuries. Either way, this is going to be a huge season for both the Nets and Simmons. If he's still on the roster, both sides are going to get some much-needed clarity on each other.