NBA Rumors: Best free agent every team in Atlantic Division should target
There are still a few free agents that could be helpful as we head into the thick of the NBA season.
By Matt Sidney
Brooklyn Nets: Derrick Favors, PF/C
The Brooklyn Nets are a very middle-of-the-road NBA team. Their record is mediocre (currently sitting at 1 game under .500), but they're middle of the pack in points per game as well as assists per game. Really, the one thing that the Nets do really well is rebound the ball, and they do that the second most per game in the NBA.
Surely, a score-first guard is the type of free agent the Nets should target, yes? Wrong. Derrick Favors is the pick here and there's a pretty simple reason why. Favors is a dude. Like he is a guy. He is a man. Listed at 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, weighing in at 265 lbs, Derrick Favors is size. Favors' best attribute is his rebounding, which might seem like it runs counterproductive to this exercise.
Well, if any of you watched the first-round playoff series between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets, poor Nic Claxton and all of his 210 lbs were getting thrown around by Joel Embiid and his massive frame. Claxton simply was too small to stop Embiid from getting where he wanted to go. The Nets would be wise to add Favors as he will be less easily moved by some of the Eastern Conference's big men.
Joel Embiid of the 76ers, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks, Bam Adebayo of the Bulls, and Jarrett Allen of the Cavs are just 4 examples of bigger, stronger bigs than Claxton. In a playoff series where every minute counts, relieving Claxton of bruiser minutes might just be their saving grace. He's a bit more seasoned than the current backup center, Day'Ron Sharpe, and he's historically been a strong rebounder, especially offensively.
In a seven-game series, every possession matters and I think Derrick Favors would give the Nets a bit more oomph in their lineup if they signed him.