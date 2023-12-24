NBA Rumors: Best free agent every team in Atlantic Division should target
There are still a few free agents that could be helpful as we head into the thick of the NBA season.
By Matt Sidney
New York Knicks: John Wall, PG
Jalen Brunson, Immanuel Quickly, Donte DiVincenzo, and Miles McBride are all capable floor generals for the New York Knicks. Yet, here we are, another player who initially might not be the player many would expect to be chosen for this exercise.
One takeaway I have after watching a Knicks game is it just looks so hard for them to score at times. It seems like they go through stretches where it is almost always an isolation play (where the offense is run through one player, rather than through team-designed plays). They are running it through Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, or Julius Randle. This leads them to take tough, contested shots frequently, as evidenced by their bottom-10 ranking in field goal percentage.
To further this point, the Knicks operate with the third-lowest assists per game average in the NBA. Don't get me wrong, the Knicks are a good basketball team. They do need a playmaker who will make the lives just a little easier for the scorers and put them in a position to be dangerous. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you John Wall.
His explosiveness and overall athleticism may be deteriorating, but he still has great court vision. When he last played, Wall was averaging 5.2 assists per game while playing 22 minutes per game for the Los Angeles Clippers. He's still explosive enough to drive past reserves and bench players on other teams and it will be his ability to kick the ball back out, once the defense collapses, that will really help this team get into an offensive rhythm.