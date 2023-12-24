NBA Rumors: Best free agent every team in Atlantic Division should target
There are still a few free agents that could be helpful as we head into the thick of the NBA season.
By Matt Sidney
Philadelphia 76ers: Terence Davis, SG/SF
The Philadelphia 76ers are a very good basketball team. They are currently the third-best team in the Eastern Conference, only behind the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. The 76ers don't have many flaws and might just have the best player in the NBA, in Joel Embiid, playing for them. Tyrese Maxey looks like a future All-NBA player and the ancillary parts are working nicely.
With that said, I think Terence Davis would be a great pickup for this 76ers team. The Sixers have a very respectable 37.8% three-point percentage - it is top 10 in the league, which is great. While the percentage is great, they are only making 12 three-point field goals a game, which puts them in the bottom 10 in the league for this category. What Terence Davis can provide for this team, is a potential firecracker off the bench.
While he is streaky, streaky shooters eventually get hot and that is what the 76er fans will be hoping for. Holding a career 36.6% mark from three, Davis finds the basket at league average for the 2023-24 season. In the playoffs (albeit a small sample size) he is a 38.9% three-point shooter. The Sixers won't put the ball in his hands and ask too much of him, but the good news is that he doesn't turn the ball over often anyway. They will want solid perimeter defense and someone who can knock down catch and shoot threes which is exactly what he offers. At this point, it's worth taking a flyer on Davis seeing as though rotation man, Furkan Korkmaz is the alternative. Philly, think about it.