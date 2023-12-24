NBA Rumors: Best free agent every team in Atlantic Division should target
There are still a few free agents that could be helpful as we head into the thick of the NBA season.
By Matt Sidney
Toronto Raptors: Justin Champagnie, G/F
Jalen McDaniels hasn't worked. Grady Dick is a rookie, but he is struggling. Gary Trent Jr. hasn't been all that great this year either. These are the reserve wings for the Toronto Raptors. Needless to say, the Raptors are not a very good basketball team this year.
Will Justin Champagnie come into Toronto and turn them into a playoff-caliber team? Probably not. Does it really matter if he doesn't? Probably not. Three-and-D wings are all the rave in the sport right now, and you can never have too many of them. Champagnie is still only 22 years old and funny enough, he played for the Raptors as recently as last season. So why another go around?
Well, he's relatively familiar with the franchise and he theoretically could have some untapped potential remaining to be unearthed. What also aligns well with this fit is the desire for forwards who are 6'6" - 6'9" that make up the current roster construction, he is a 6-foot-7, 200-pound wing with a 6'10" wingspan and above-average athleticism.
The reasoning behind this pick is pretty simple, he's still young and has some relevant NBA experience, give him some minutes, seeing as though the current reserves are struggling, and see if you can get something/anything out of him. The worst-case scenario is that things remain the same and the team continues to struggle; big whoop.