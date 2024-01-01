NBA Rumors: Best free agent every team in Pacific Division should target
Evaluating one top free agent that would be a great fit for every team in the NBA's Pacific Division.
By Matt Sidney
Los Angeles Lakers: Will Barton, SG/SF
NBA trade rumors are pointing to the Lakers wanting to add another star to the current roster in order to help their championship chances. Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, and others floating around the rumor mill, and it makes sense. The Lakers are pretty thin at the wing spots. They start long-time reserve, Taurean Prince, and first-round afterthought, Cam Reddish. While Prince hasn't been awful, Reddish's shooting woes continue and you have to question why he continues to receive minutes for this team. Will Barton would gladly take those minutes, and he'd probably do a better job with them.
Will Barton is most likely no longer a starter in the NBA, but he could start on this Lakers team. He's a career 35.5% 3-point shooter, and with superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis both on the court, Barton would be a very serviceable kick-out option for the duo.
The Lakers are currently bottom-10 in 3-point percentage as a team this year and could use the help. Barton provides the necessary experience and skill to carve out a perfect support role on a star-powered Lakers team. He won't be asked to do too much, but you can expect every now and then he might have the hot hand and take the opponent for 20 points or more. This pickup gives the Lakers some flexibility for the now and the depth for the playoff run if they are to make a big trade deadline splash.