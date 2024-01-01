NBA Rumors: Best free agent every team in Pacific Division should target
Evaluating one top free agent that would be a great fit for every team in the NBA's Pacific Division.
By Matt Sidney
Phoenix Suns: Javonte Green, G/F
Was Kevin Durant's time with the Golden State Warriors an outlier? Durant has played with an incredible amount of stars in his career, yet the only team he won a championship with was the Warriors with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.
The Nets were broken with him, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, and while it's too early to say the Suns are broken, something just doesn't feel right about this team. The roster construction feels wonky, but with KD, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, you'd think that they'd be explosive offensively and blowing teams out of the water. Well, neither is happening nor is winning consistently. They could use a quick fix and it comes in the name of Javonte Green.
Let's get that energy up! The Suns need a guy like Green - selfless, hustles and nothing is beneath him. He just wants to see the court and he'll do whatever it takes to get those minutes. His high-motor and high basketball IQ will quickly shift defensive possessions into fast breaks and offensive opportunities.
Sometimes you just need that guy to come in midway through the season and challenge the stars. Green will never be a star but don't tell him that. He has the mindset of a champion and bringing a fresh take like that into a capable locker room could very well be the reason that the Suns start to put things together here and make a run at something special.