NBA Rumors: Best free agent every team in Northwest Division should target
Exploring 1 free agent every NBA team in the Northwest Division should be interested in signing.
By Matt Sidney
NBA Rumors: Exploring free agent fits for every team in the NBA's Northwest Division.
As we continue to explore one free agent that every team in the league should sign heading into the new calendar year, today we'll examine the Northwest Division with the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, and the Utah Jazz.
Let's dive into the one free agent that would be the best fit for the team.
Denver Nuggets: Meyers Leonard, C/PF
Putting any personal feelings aside for this exercise, the Denver Nuggets could very well utilize a player like Meyers Leonard. The Nuggets have a roster that does not need much help. Reggie Jackson is proving to be a very capable backup to Jamal Murray at the point guard position.
The wings and forward positions are suddenly filled with depth and young talent, consisting of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Christian Braun, Julian Strawther, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Peyton Watson, and veteran Justin Holiday. While the Center position does have a capable backup in Zeke Nnaji and a veteran backup in DeAndre Jordan, it feels like this unit could use some sprucing up.
Zeke Nnaji is a fine backup to Jokic, however, his size at 6-foot-9 isn't all that daunting. Meyers Leonard provides similar 3-point shooting from the center position, but he is three inches taller, listed at 7 feet tall. For his career, Leonard is above 82% from the free throw line, as well as 39% from the 3-point line. His size is more similar to Jokic, and his play style isn't too far off. He offers decent rebounding numbers and has a reliable outside shot, however, the assist numbers are nonexistent compared to Jokic.
We see in the playoffs teams leaning on shorter rotations and creating mismatches, especially with size. This option allows the Nuggets to keep a big body out there on the court without sacrificing any offensive identity from the perspective of having a big body who can hit outside shots.