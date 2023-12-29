NBA Rumors: Best free agent every team in Northwest Division should target
Exploring 1 free agent every NBA team in the Northwest Division should be interested in signing.
By Matt Sidney
Oklahoma City Thunder: T.J. Warren, F
The Oklahoma City Thunder have a ton of youth, a ton of talent and because of this, a ton of buzz. It seems like at almost every position they have a potential star waiting to be unearthed. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren have all had their moments of, "They'll be an All-Star in the next year or two."
Their wings and forward positions are plentiful, however, it's obvious that almost all of them are an inch or three shorter than the respective average positional height around the NBA. All of Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, and Kenrich Williams are below 6-foot-6, which is why T.J. Warren would be a great fit on this roster.
A more modern-sized forward/wing, T.J., Warren offers strong positional size as well as league-average shooting splits. He won't wow you with off-the-charts athleticism nor All-NBA defense, but he does offer moderately consistent outside shooting as well as someone who can take care of the basketball; three times Warren finished top 10 in turnover percentage in the NBA. Listed at 6-foot-8, Warren would be a significant size upgrade off the bench to Wiggins, Joe, and Williams.
The additional versatility he provides could, in theory, allow him to play small-ball 5 in times of need. The Thunder don't need much, and Warren could be a sneaky great addition to get them a higher seed for the playoffs with his added size and skill.