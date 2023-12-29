NBA Rumors: Best free agent every team in Northwest Division should target
Exploring 1 free agent every NBA team in the Northwest Division should be interested in signing.
By Matt Sidney
Portland Trail Blazers: Nerlens Noel, C
The Portland Trail Blazers are most likely not going to make the playoffs this year. They made a calculated move in the offseason by acquiring DeAndre Ayton in a three-team deal with the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks, which gifted them a young, strong, athletic 7-foot center.
They later acquired Rob Williams III in a trade with the Boston Celtics. Seemingly this would mean that the Trailblazers have two capable starting centers on their roster, which supplies them with ample, capable depth at the 5. Unfortunately, neither center is known for having a clean bill of health.
Here comes Nerlens Noel, who provides the necessary depth at the center position behind two centers that aren't always healthy. This is a young Portland Trailblazer team that has young talent at almost every position. In order to help develop these young players, it always helps when you add a little bit of defensive depth, especially in the paint.
Noel supplies the paint protection Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson require as they further develop their offensive game and consistency. Noel also provides a high-percentage converting lob threat that the young guards can utilize as they formulate their pick and role skills. Additionally, Noel won't eat into the minutes that Ayton or Williams need/want and will be a great veteran resource for those young bigs as well, in regards to their respective developments.