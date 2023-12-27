NBA Rumors: Best free agent every team in Southeast Division should target
By Matt Sidney
Charlotte Hornets: Danny Green, SG/SF
You hate to see it. You hate to see the buzz in Buzz City slowly die, but here we are. Trust me, I just wrapped up this past year living in Charlotte (an amazing city) and I was rooting for them to turn the corner this year, uhhh maybe next? Tell me if you've heard this one before, but the Hornets have a hard time scoring and get scored on easily.
While Danny Green probably won't drastically increase their offensive scoring output, he will help space the floor, help with defense on the perimeter, and provide veteran/championship-level leadership to a young, inexperienced team. Right now, the Hornets should be thinking about improving the roster in ways that will help move along the development of their young cornerstones, LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams.
What they shouldn't do is bring someone in who will be high usage and who wants the ball in their hands. Green just seems like the ultimate professional, who just so happens to have three championship rings. He won't ask for the ball, but he will be a deadeye catch-and-shoot offensive player, sitting behind the 3-point line ready to fire. Some veteran consistency, dependable outside shooting and capable defense make him a great fit for a team that's not necessarily going to win the championship this year.