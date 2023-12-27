NBA Rumors: Best free agent every team in Southeast Division should target
By Matt Sidney
Miami Heat: Nerlens Noel, C
The Miami Heat is the best 3-point shooting team (percentage) in the NBA. Let me repeat, the Miami Heat lead the league in 3-point percentage at 39.6%. Whaaaat? That's crazy, but what they don't do all that well is rebound the basketball. So far, it hasn't been a season killer, but their big guys could use some reinforcements. As it stands, 35-year-old Kevin Love is their backup center to Bam Adebayo, followed by Thomas Bryant and Orlando Robinson.
The forward positions are relatively set with Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Haywood Highsmith, but it just seems like this team is lacking the size necessary to truly compete in the East. Nerlens Noel is a gritty defender and capable rebounder, who will not step on the toes of the current mighty Spo's. Noel screams #Heatculture with his defensive aptitude and team-first style of play. It has never been about the glamour stats for Noel, and that's just the way the Heat like it.
This works out perfectly for the Heat, especially due to the fact that they're hitting nearly 40 percent of their 3s this season. When Bam Adebayo leaves the court, the Heat would still have a defensive, rangy big to play and not hinder their play style. They could play inside-out and not worry about an adjustment period for their new fit. While it would be a minor addition, I see it as one paying off in the relatively short term and giving the Heat another big body to throw out there come playoff time.