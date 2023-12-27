NBA Rumors: Best free agent every team in Southeast Division should target
Exploring one free agent every team in the NBA's Southeast Division should target
By Matt Sidney
Orlando Magic: Bryn Forbes, PG/SG
The Orlando Magic are on the come-up. Brace yourselves. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are becoming an awesome and dynamic duo, capable of winning meaningful games and bringing the Magic out of the shadows. There is talent everywhere on this roster and this season feels like the, "aha," moment for this young team.
If there is a deficit on this team, it has to be its 3-point shooting. They currently rank 29th out of 30 teams, only ahead of the lowly Detroit Pistons, in 3pt field goal percentage at 33.5% - not great, lads. For the Magic, it's simple, bring in someone who can help space the floor, and bring someone in who does that with ease: Bryn Forbes.
Forbes is a career 41% 3-point shooter who doesn't need a lot of playing time to have his presence felt. Forbes currently sits at 24th among all-time NBA players in terms of 3pt shooting percentage, and 10th amongst active players. The Magic does currently have a logjam of guards, but this feels like an easy fit and one that wouldn't have lasting ripple effects. In addition to his lights-out 3-point shooting, he won a championship with the Bucks back in 2021, bringing invaluable leadership and vet presence to a young and inexperienced backcourt.
The Magic are not far away, and this move fixes a pretty glaring issue immediately. NBA teams need to make 3's to win games nowadays, pick up the phone!