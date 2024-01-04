NBA Rumors: Best free agent every team in Southwest Division should target
NBA Mid-Season Review: Top Free Agent Picks for Each Team in the Southwest Division
By Matt Sidney
NBA Rumors: Exploring free agent fits for every team in the NBA's Southwest Division.
As we continue to explore one free agent that every team in the league should sign heading into the new calendar year, today we'll examine the Northwest Division with the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, and San Antonio Spurs.
Let's dive into the one free agent that would be the best fit for the team.
Dallas Mavericks: Derrick Favors, C
The Dallas Mavericks are a good and pretty complete team. There isn't much to complain about. They are a strong offensive team and hover a little below average on defense. Yet, every team has their struggles and the Mavs find most of their struggles on the glass. Their rebounding numbers are not great. They hold the third-worst rebounding differential in the NBA at -4.2. When looking at the center position, it might not scream like it needs reinforcements, but look a bit further and you'd be surprised.
Dereck Lively II is having a stellar rookie season, but he isn't capable of banging down low with the bigger centers in the league yet, and you wouldn't want him to, in case of injury. When he sits, Dwight Powell and Richaun Holmes are the backups and they are hardly getting the job done. This is where Derrick Favors comes in. He can use his big frame to battle down low in the post with some of the bigger centers in the NBA. He won't be easily moved from his spot. Derrick Favors ranks 75th all-time in total rebound percentage at 16.5%.
Favors would be a nice addition to a Mavs team that only needs upgrades at the fringes. Making life easier for their rookie center by taking on bigger assignments is great forward-thinking. Because Favors is such a good rebounder, he could also help create second chances on the offensive side of the ball as well. The Mavs would be very smart to bring in Favors while he's still available.