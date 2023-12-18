NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics eyeing move for difference-making big man at deadline
NBA Rumors: The Boston Celtics could be looking to make a move for Isaiah Stewart to add to their bench.
At nearly the 25-game mark of the season, I don't think there are many that would disagree with the idea that the Boston Celtics are the best team in the league. They should be considered the favorites to win the 2024 NBA Championship at this point in the season. However, that doesn't mean it's a foregone conclusion either.
In an attempt to solidify their depth ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, there's a growing sense that the Celtics are going to be looking to add to their frontcourt. They've already been linked to Kelly Olynyk and the expectation is that he's just one of the possible targets the Celtics could be looking at less than two months away from the trade deadline.
And according to another report, there's another difference-making big man that the Celtics could already have their eye on.
The Celtics have reportedly shown interest in Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart ahead of the trade deadline. This goes along with the report from The Athletic's Shams Charania that states the Celtics are expected to be aggressive in searching for depth to their bench.
In his fourth year with the Pistons, Stewart has been a consistent contributor to the team each of the past two seasons as a starter. Through the first couple of months this season, Stewart is averaging 10 points and seven rebounds per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3-point range.
He'd be an immediate help to any team looking for depth in their frontcourt and would give the Celtics some much-needed additional depth and flexibility ahead of the deadline. Stewart would theoretically give Boston the ability to add another dimension to its depth and allow them to beef up their starting lineup if need be.
Would the struggling Detroit Pistons trade Isaiah Stewart?
Despite the outside interest there's going to be in Stewart, there's no guarantee that the Pistons would want to trade him. Especially considering he was just signed to a four-year extension this past offseason.
But with how much the Pistons have struggled this season, I suppose nothing is completely off the table for the team. If nothing else, Stewart is certainly a name to keep an eye on as the trade deadline inches closer.