NBA Rumors: Breaking down 7 best and 5 worst moves after a chaotic free agency period
Paul George signs with Philadelphia 76ers - Best move
It was to feel great when a plan comes to full fruition. And that's exactly how the Philadelphia 76ers should feel after the moves they've made this offseason. Entering the summer, the Sixers had some big hopes of retooling their supporting cast around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey - that's exactly what the team accomplished by adding Paul George via free agency to begin the offseason. The Sixers will now head into next season with the big 3 of PG, Embiid, and Maxey. At least on paper, that could rival any other big 3 in the league, and it may be the top 3 players on any team in the Eastern Conference.
If the Sixers can remain healthy, there's no reason why they can't make a deep playoff run in the East. Perhaps other than the Boston Celtics, there's no other team in the conference that will be able to stack up against the Sixers from a talent perspective.
In what should be considered the best move of the offseason, the Sixers managed to completely change this team's outlook with one big move.