NBA Rumors: Breaking down 7 best and 5 worst moves after a chaotic free agency period
Kyle Anderson sign-and-traded to Golden State Warriors - Worst move
As the Golden State Warriors scrambled to replace the production lost when Klay Thompson decided to sign with the Dallas Mavericks (via a sign and trade), one of the first moves they pivoted to was agreeing to a deal (sign and trade) for Kyle Anderson. For the Warriors specifically, I don't understand how Anderson is going to fit. Again, I could be completely wrong but Anderson is known as more of a slow-down type of player. The Warriors are generally known for playing at warp speed. The two styles don't exactly mesh perfectly with each other, and that's the biggest reason why I believe this is a pairing that could end up not working.
In a vacuum, Anderson is a good player. His role with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season was too often overlooked and underappreciated. And he will add an element to the Warriors off the bench. I'm concerned about how there could be a clash of styles as he tries to find a comfort level with the team.
Hopefully, it all works out for Anderson in Golden State. But there's at least a small chance that it doesn't.