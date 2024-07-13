NBA Rumors: Breaking down 7 best and 5 worst moves after a chaotic free agency period
Buddy Hield sign-and-traded to Golden State Warriors - Best move
Even though I'm not a huge fan of the Golden State Warriors' addition of Kyle Anderson in their attempts to add to their supporting cast, I do believe their gamble on Buddy Hield could pay dividends for the team this season. Hield is not a player that will be able to replace Klay Thompson single-handedly, but he could go a long way in helping with the loss. And in a best-case scenario, Hield could find new life as he turns another page of his career. Hield can shoot the rock. In Golden State, he'll be placed in the best position possible to make an impact on that front.
With the attention that Stephen Curry draws on a night-to-night basis, Hield will see plenty of open shots. And if he can be average on defense, there's a chance he can carve out a strong role for the team off the bench. Hield needed a fresh start and the Warriors are offering him a great opportunity.
If Hield can't find a new spark to his career in Golden State, then I'm not sure if there's any situation out there that will give him that opportunity that he's looking for. This might be the perfect spot for Hield.