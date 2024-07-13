NBA Rumors: Breaking down 7 best and 5 worst moves after a chaotic free agency period
Miami Heat signed Alec Burks - Worst move
As one of the more inactive teams through the first couple of weeks of the NBA offseason, there are many fans who have been disappointed with the Miami Heat. For a team that clearly needs a roster shakeup, the Heat have not been willing to go down that path. For whatever reason, the front office is intent on running back this core. There have been two additions the Heat has made this offseason. The first, they drafted Kel'el Ware with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Then, they signed Alec Burks in free agency.
This is not about Burks as a player. He's a fine player that could add some scoring off the bench. But considering what the Heat needed heading into the offseason, this move is going to be remembered as a whiff. And that's not on Burks; that's on the front office.
There's a very real chance that Burks doesn't play a big role at all for the Heat this offseason. If they remain healthy, there's not even a guarantee he sniffs the rotation on a consistent basis. I'm not sure what the Heat are going this summer, but it can't be viewed as a win.